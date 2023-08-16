Grant program extended to help fire-harden homes, businesses damaged by 2020, 2021 wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Building Codes Division is partnering with counties on a grant program to help owners of homes and businesses rebuild after the 2020 and 2021 Oregon wildfires.

People who own a home – including a manufactured home – or business that was damaged or destroyed by the 2020 or 2021 wildfires can receive money for using more fire-resistant methods and materials when they rebuild. Those who have already rebuilt also qualify.

The grant program was due to expire June 30, 2023. However, the Oregon Legislature extended the program and expanded it to include 2021 wildfire survivors. To date, the program has dispersed more than $3.3 million to help more than 800 wildfire survivors build back more fire-resistant homes and businesses.

Fire hardening is an important tool to help make homes more resistant to fire. Fire hardening includes actions that can be taken to make a home or business more resistant to damage from a wildfire, such as using materials for siding and roofing that resist ignition during a wildfire, installing fire-resistant windows to protect openings, or using attic ventilation devices that help reduce ember intrusion.

“These improvements are particularly effective at preventing ignition from embers, which can travel great distances from wildfires,” said Alana Cox, administrator of the Oregon Building Codes Division. “We are pleased to be able to extend and expand this program, which is helping people affected by the wildfires build back more fire-resistant communities.”

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/Pages/firehardening.aspx.

To qualify for the program, a person must own a home or business that was damaged or destroyed in the 2020 or 2021 Oregon wildfires. See the table below for a menu of fire-hardening improvements, including more fire-resistant roofs, siding, and windows that qualify for grant money. Eligible applicants can receive grant money through their county building department after completing one or more qualifying improvements.

The following improvements will be incentivized by the program, and the listed incentive amounts will be disbursed to eligible applicants once they complete qualifying fire-hardening improvements.

ELEMENT OPTIONS GRANT AMOUNT Roofing Class B or Class A $2,200 External wall covering Must be constructed from one of the following: Noncombustible materialIgnition-resistant materialHeavy timber assemblyLog wall assembly $1,750 Ventilation Options: Vents designed to resist ember and flame intrusionUnvented attic assembly $350 Overhangs, cantilevers, and projections Underside of eaves, soffits, cantilevers, etc., protected by one of the following:Noncombustible materialIgnition-resistant materialExterior portion of one-hour wall assemblyOne layer of 5/8-inch Type X exterior gypsum sheathing or equivalent $400 Walking surfaces of porches, balconies, and decks Must be constructed from one of the following:Noncombustible materialIgnition-resistant materialExterior fire-retardant treated woodMaterials meeting ASTM E2632 $550 Windows and skylights Protected by one of the following:Tempered glass20-minute fire-resistance-rated assembly $550 Skirting (manufactured homes only) Made from one of the following skirting materials:NoncombustibleIgnition-resistant $500 Accessory structures within 50 feet of a residential or commercial building Improve the structure with both the roofing and the exterior wall covering elements above. Up to two structures are eligible for the grant. $500 per structure; $1,000 maximum

