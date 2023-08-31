Chavez-DeRemer questions Kotek on steps being taken to address Measure 110 fallout amid calls for repeal

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep.. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) questioned Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday about the state’s approach to mitigating the fallout of Measure 110, as data shows a majority of Oregonians support a total repeal of what she called the failed experiment.

Since the measure passed and certain amounts of addictive drugs were decriminalized, substance abuse has exploded – yet Oregon ranks last in the nation for addiction treatment accessibility.

“Three years ago, our constituents voted for a measure they were told would reduce drug abuse. Instead, drug abuse has exploded and our neighbors fighting addiction have been left to fend for themselves,” Chavez-DeRemer wrote.

In her letter to Kotek, Chavez-DeRemer raised concerns that Measure 110’s shortcomings have particularly failed the homeless population, which was one of the main demographics proponents of the measure claimed it would help.

“After enabling the trafficking and use of deadly drugs, the state failed to provide the accessible healthcare that was promised. If we want to get serious about drug abuse in the unsheltered homeless community, we need to increase restrictions for drug access and ensure their healthcare is provided directly where they live,” Chavez-DeRemer continued. “To do this, we need to partner meaningfully with qualified street medicine teams. Street medicine teams establish relationships with their patients and are able to provide dual-diagnosis care right where the patient lives.”

Chavez-DeRemer also urged the governor to work in a collaborative and bipartisan manner to regain the trust of Oregonians and address the failures of Measure 110. The letter ended with a series of questions for Kotek, including to determine the governor’s position on considering a ballot measure for repealing Measure 110; increasing penalties for drug traffickers; improving border security; and bolstering qualified street medicine teams.

Full text of the letter is available HERE.