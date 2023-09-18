You can vote for ‘The Coolest Thing Made in Oregon’; several Central Oregon finalists

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- What do blue cheese, diamonds, dental chairs and electric big rigs have in common?

They’re among the finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest, which Oregon Business & Industry and partner Here is Oregon are presenting for the first time this year. The 16 finalists represent a wide variety of products manufactured throughout the state, from the coast to Central Oregon.

The finalists appear on a bracket that will be used to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon. The first round of voting has begun and will continue through noon on Sept. 26. Click the button below to check out the bracket and vote for your favorite products.

A panel that included representatives of industry, media and education picked the top 16 products from more than 150 nominated by Oregonians.

Through several rounds of online voting, members of the public will determine a winner. The manufacturer of that product will receive formal recognition and enjoy bragging rights for producing Oregon’s coolest thing.

At least until next year, when Oregonians will identify a new coolest thing.

The 16 finalists are: