Oregon State Hospital submits corrective security plan after recent escape to avoid Medicare, Medicaid funding cutoff

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Hospital said Wednesday it has submitted an immediate jeopardy removal plan to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response to recent issues raised related to secure medical transports of patients who require Secure Transport Restraints.

The inspection occurred after an incident in which a man charged with attempted murder escaped custody by stealing a minivan during transport back to the state hospital in Salem after receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The man was recaptured in Portland after about 36 hours.

OSH said it has begun implementing the following new safety measures, which are reflected in the plan:

Only vans with a barrier between the front and back seats will be used for all secure medical transports of patients who require STRs. The barrier will prevent the patient from moving into the front of the vehicle, which will help keep the driver, accompanying staff, and the patient being transported, safe at all times. As of Sept. 18, OSH has four secure vehicles (three in Salem and one in Junction City).

All secure medical transports must be loaded and unloaded from secure vehicle sally ports. A policy is being updated to specify protocol.

When not in the ignition, the driver must maintain control of the secure vehicle keys at all times. A policy is being drafted to reflect the new protocol.

Under federal rules, OSH has 23 days to make approved changes to address the surveyor’s immediate jeopardy findings or be terminated from eligibility to receive federal Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement for services. A surveyor will conduct another unannounced visit in the upcoming weeks to ensure the hospital enacted the approved plan and is following through on corrective measures.

OSH is a division of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). In Oregon, the state’s Health Regulation and Quality Improvement (HRQI) program conducts patient safety investigations on behalf of CMS. HRQI is a program of OHA’s Public Health Division. HRQI applies federal and state safety standards rigorously and consistently to all hospitals its surveyors investigate on behalf of federal regulators.