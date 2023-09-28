Grants now available for Oregon grant program to help small forestland owners reduce wildfire risks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Small Forestland Grant Program has received $2.5 million through House Bill 5020 to help reduce wildfire risks for owners of small forestland acreage, and people can now apply for the grants, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Thursday.

“The Small Forestland Grant Program is offering funding for projects that reduce wildfire risk through the restoration of landscape resiliency and the reduction of hazardous fuels (vegetation),” said Jenna Trentadue, ODF's state initiatives grant coordinator.

The grant program is taking applications now through Nov. 3. Projects must support “small forestland owner(s)” defined as an individual, group or federally recognized Indian tribe in Oregon, who owns up to 160 acres west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains or up to 640 acres east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains.

The funding is a new allocation continuing work described in Section 24 of Senate Bill 762.

“The projects may treat multiple private ownerships, as long as each owner receiving treatment meets the small forestland owner’s definition,” said Trentadue. “It is beneficial to work together with other landowners or with a sponsor for the application, selection of a contractor, and final reporting requirements.”

Like all government grant submissions, eligibility requirements must be met for this program, here are some of the main ones:

Projects must reduce the risk of high severity wildfire by treating hazardous fuels and at least 75 percent of project costs must go towards this.

Total other expenses for the project, including indirect and service costs, are not to exceed 25 percent.

Requested funding is more than $10,000 and up to $300,000.

25 percent leverage is strongly suggested. Sponsor in-kind expenses, landowner labor rates, fuels mitigation, and other state funds are eligible with the exception of the Landscape Resiliency Grant Program.

All project work would need to be completed by May 2025.

Project does not generate net revenue.

Equipment costs (Equipment is considered a single item over $5,000) are applicable if it meets the intent of the grant to support small forestland owners in reducing wildfire risk through the restoration of landscape resiliency and the reduction of hazardous fuels on the owners’ property, prescribed fire equipment is applicable, however fire suppression equipment is not.

For a complete application package and all requirements, visit the ODF small forestland grant website.

“Projects covered by these grants are a major step toward protecting people, their homes and natural resources in Oregon by making private forestland healthier and more resilient in the face of changing climate and wildfire environment,” said Trentadue. “I highly encourage people to apply and take advantage of this grant program.”