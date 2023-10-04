Now you can take the Oregon DMV’s driver knowledge test anywhere you can go online

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, customers can take their Oregon DMV knowledge test anywhere that has reliable internet. No need to go into a DMV office! You can test online instead with a computer that has a webcam, keyboard and mouse, officials announced.

Online knowledge testing is now part of DMV’s expanding menu of online services at DMV2U. By going online, customers can take their test at a time that works best for them. No waiting in line at the office, or for appointments to become available.

“We hope customers embrace this new way to take their knowledge test,” said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. “It is an easy and convenient option that we are proud to offer to Oregonians.”

The online test closely mirrors the testing screens shown in a DMV field office, so customers can expect a similar experience. There is no cost difference to use online testing.

Teens under 18, DMV’s largest group of testing customers, need an adult 21 years or older to supervise their test as they take it.

The Class C (regular driver) knowledge test and motorcycle endorsement test are available online in English and Spanish. DMV plans to add additional languages in the future to serve even more customers.

“Testing online allows customers the chance to know that they have passed their exam before coming into the DMV office. This can save some people multiple trips into the office if they don’t pass the first time,” said Joyce. “You don’t need an appointment to come in once you pass online, but do come prepared with all the documentation you need to make sure it is a smooth visit.”

After customers pass their test online, they will need to come into the office with their identity documents, and pass a vision screening. Then they will be issued a permit or be eligible to schedule a drive test, depending on their age.

DMV says it partnered with an expert in the online testing industry, Intellectual Technologies Inc., to develop the new service. Their online testing platform is already used in other states. Proven identity verification and anti-cheating features protect the safety purpose of the knowledge test.

Learn more about online testing at DMV2U.oregon.gov.