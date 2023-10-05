US Dept. of Transportation sends Oregon $757 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges, more

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday that it has allocated $757 million to Oregon in Fiscal Year 2024 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements, as well as workforce development to support these investments, utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds go directly to Oregon, providing transportation leaders within Oregon the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country.”

Oregon National Highway Performance Program $380,442,384 Surface Transportation Block Grant $185,080,078 Highway Safety Improvement Program $39,741,780 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $3,398,570 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $21,992,555 Metropolitan Planning $4,968,248 National Highway Freight Program $18,034,575 Carbon Reduction Program $16,502,974 PROTECT Formula Program $18,765,063 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $11,128,928 Bridge Formula Program $57,686,024

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This funding will allow States to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the millions of Americans who rely on it to get to school, work, and other important destinations every day.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment in our transportation infrastructure since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and 1960s. The $61 billion in funding for Fiscal Year 2024 is the third year of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and represents an increase of $17.6 billion in formula programs as compared to Fiscal Year 2021, the last fiscal year before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was implemented. This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is distributed annually by FHWA based on Congressionally mandated formulas.

Today’s Apportionment Notice can be viewed at FHWA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding web page, which organizes notices by fiscal year. FHWA has additional information for transportation agencies and others interested in grants and other discretionary funding opportunities as well as information on new and existing FHWA programs available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law web page.