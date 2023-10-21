Oregon DHS says $3.6 million available to support arrivals from Afghanistan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services Refugee Program has invited community agencies to apply for a portion of $3.6 million in funding that is available to provide services and support to eligible individuals from Afghanistan.

Interested organizations should complete the application and budget summary. The deadline to apply is Nov. 10, 2023. A virtual information session regarding this funding will take place on Nov. 3, 2023. The session will provide information on the funding and an opportunity for attendees to have questions answered by the ODHS Refugee Program. Details on this session are available in the application.

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) is operated by the U.S. Department of State through contracts with national non-profit organizations called Resettlement Agencies. These organizations have local affiliate offices throughout the nation.

The ODHS Refugee Program is responsible for some of the services that are outside of initial resettlement provided by Resettlement Agencies. The ODHS Refugee Program administers refugee cash and refugee medical benefits. Additionally, the ODHS Refugee Program contracts with Community-Based Organizations and Resettlement Agencies to provide culturally responsive services for populations deemed eligible by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Since August 2021, over 1,400 individuals from Afghanistan have resettled in Oregon.

The purpose of this request is to ask for applications from culturally and linguistically responsive organizations who provide services to immigrants or refugees (and those eligible for refugee services) to increase services and support.

Funding is available to support housing assistance, health and wellness services, senior services, youth mentoring services, employment services, food assistance, case management, and legal services. Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one service area. The application for this funding, and additional information regarding the ODHS Refugee Program can be found on the website.

