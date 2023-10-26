Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff in response to ‘devastating tragedy’ in Maine

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Tina Kotek on Thursday ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, in response to the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Lewiston, Maine.

Kotek said the flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, October 30.

“This act of violence is absolutely devastating," Kotek said. "My heart goes out to the victims' families, the Lewiston community, and every American who has been shaken by this tragedy.”