Oregon awarded $40.2 million in federal funds for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that Oregon has been awarded $40.2 million in federal funding to help low-income households and Tribes pay for energy bills, prevent utility shut-offs and more.

“With temperatures forecast to drop near or below freezing this weekend in Oregon, this assistance is especially timely,” Wyden said. “These federal funds will help Oregonians already struggling to make the choice between paying for utilities or food. Maintaining a warm home in cold weather is crucial, especially for households with young children, older adults, and people with disabilities.”

“Countless Oregon families are living paycheck-to-paycheck and struggling to pay their monthly bills,” said Merkley. “The assistance from the LIHEAP program will keep the homes of Oregonians warm this winter and help ease the financial burden of rising utility costs.”

Administered through the Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Community Services at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this funding from Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs, and weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient.

Of the $40.2 million, LIHEAP is funding $38,447,662 to the state, with $639,111 going directly to Tribes; $1,140,973 came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The LIHEAP program is absolutely critical for many low-income Warm Springs residents, who face extremely hot summers and cold winters. We are deeply appreciative for this federal assistance for our tribal membership,” said Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan Smith.

People interested in applying for LIHEAP can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.