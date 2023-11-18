Gov. Kotek names Shana McConville Radford as tribal affairs director

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Tina Kotek announced Thursday that Shana McConville Radford has joined the administration as her Tribal Affairs Director. Radford has recently served as the deputy executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

“Communication and transparency are cornerstone to the state’s relationship with Oregon’s nine sovereign Tribes,” Governor Kotek said. “Shana McConville Radford has extensive experience in Tribal matters, policies, and government-to-government relations through a career of promoting Tribal sovereignty, fostering positive relationships, and advancing the interests of Oregon's Tribal nations.”

Shana McConville Radford (she/her) brings over 15 years of Tribal relations, policy, Tribal facilitation, negotiation, and intergovernmental relations experience to the role.

Outside of her role with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Radford previously served as the Superintendent of the Flathead Agency in Montana for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, has also worked with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and served as a Tribal consultant on energy, education, and health.

During the 2020 Decennial Census, Radford played an instrumental role with the U.S. Census Bureau as the Tribal and Congressional lead in ensuring that Oregon and Idaho’s historically undercounted Tribal nations were meaningfully and accurately counted.

Radford is a former American Australian Association Education Fellow and holds a postgraduate degree in international law and international relations from the University of New South Wales. Radford is also a former Mark O. Hatfield Congressional Fellow, where she served as a Tribal legislative liaison and advisor to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden.

“It is with great honor and humility that I step into public service as Tribal Affairs Director for Governor Tina Kotek’s Office on behalf of Oregon’s Tribal nations and the state of Oregon to foster collaboration and cooperation that is respectful of the unique Tribal cultural and historical perspectives, values, sovereignty, and self-governance," Radford said.

"I will promote and practice transparent and integrous policy design and implementation by centering true collaboration through curiosity, empathy, candor, and reciprocity. As a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and an Oregonian, I bring with me a deep sense of pride and commitment to our shared values of connection, history, collaboration, and gratitude for the community that raised me.

“Governor Kotek's trust in me underscores her respect and commitment in strengthening, addressing, and understanding the distinctive needs and the unique political relationship with Oregon's Tribal nations. I look forward to the learning, relationships, and opportunities ahead to make meaningful contributions to Governor Kotek’s initiatives with hope and possibility for individual and collective well-being.”