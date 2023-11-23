Skip to Content
Gov. Kotek orders flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Rosalynn Carter

Published 4:37 PM

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Tina Kotek on Wednesday ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation as a mark of respect for the memory of former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter.

The flag should be flown at half-staff from Saturday, November 25, until sunset on the day of her interment on Wednesday, November 29.

“Rosalynn Carter was a compassionate public servant,” Governor Kotek said. “She has left the world a better place, particularly for her efforts to advance women’s rights and support for people facing mental health challenges. Oregon sends love to President Carter and their family.”
 

