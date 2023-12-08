OLCC implements new alcohol delivery oversight, permit program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting January 1, companies that deliver beer, wine, cider and pre-made cocktails to Oregonians will be required to obtain a Third-Party Delivery Facilitator permit from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) and to train their delivery drivers to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors and visibly intoxicated persons.

Whether it’s getting a cocktail delivered with your tacos, or a case of wine with your groceries, companies that provide delivery services for this type of alcohol beverage orders will need to meet certain public safety requirements like bars and restaurants.

Delivery of both food and alcoholic beverages has become a more common part of the hospitality industry business model. Third-party delivery operators have become an integral part of how many restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores are able to get their goods into consumer’s hands.

Previously, these third-party delivery companies had not been held to the same compliance standards as brick-and-mortar operators. Unfortunately, this absence of oversight contributed to an operating environment where delivery companies could leave alcoholic beverages on doorsteps without confirming that the order was received by an adult 21 years or older, or that the delivery recipient wasn’t visibly intoxicated.

During the 2023 legislative session, legislators recognized this issue and approved legislation requiring the OLCC to permit delivery companies and to approve their alcohol delivery training programs. Over the past several months, OLCC staff have been working with industry and public safety partners to develop regulations. At its December Board of Commission meeting, Commissioners plan to adopt temporary rules to implement the new alcohol delivery oversight program.

The new third-party delivery facilitator permits will be valid for a full calendar year, starting on January 1, 2024. OLCC staff are prepared to review all submitted application materials and proposed training programs in a timely manner to issue permits ahead of the January 1st start date. Additional details are included in this factsheet and on the OLCC website.