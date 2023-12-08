Oregonians can now manage state benefits with new Oregon ONE mobile app
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – People can now securely manage their medical, food, cash and child care benefits through the state of Oregon from the convenience of their mobile devices using the new Oregon ONE Mobile app. People first will need to apply for benefits online, in person at a local office or over the phone.
The app is available for free in the Apple and Android app stores. It is an official State of Oregon app created by the Oregon Department of Human Services. The app’s development was partially funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“At ODHS, we are committed to meeting people in Oregon where they are with as many ways as possible to manage their benefits, check application status and share needed documentation, like when they get a request for information during a renewal,” said Nathan Singer, director of the ODHS Oregon Eligibility Partnership. “People can now manage their benefits in-person, by mail, by fax, by telephone, online and on their mobile phone using the Oregon ONE Mobile app, which is available in English and Spanish.”
Interview with OEP Director Singer available on YouTube
Oregon ONE Mobile app video on YouTube
New Oregon ONE Mobile app video link
- Create a ONE Online account.
- Access their existing ONE Online account.
- Report changes to household information including address, contact information and income.
- Upload requested documents using a smartphone camera.
- Get updates on application status and check if it is approved, denied, or pending, and what actions might need to be taken.
- See and download notices that were mailed.
- Find the next renewal date for their benefits.
- Get important, time-sensitive alerts and notifications about benefits on mobile devices.
- View benefit issuance history for food and cash payments.
People who serve as Authorized Representatives for people with benefits are also able to use the app.
How to manage your medical, food, cash and child care benefits:
- By phone at: 1-800-699-9075. All relay calls accepted.
- Online at: benefits.oregon.gov
- Through the free Oregon ONE Mobile app available on Apple and Android app stores
- In person at an office near you: Find an office.
- In your language: Help in Your Language
- By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309
- By fax at: 503-378-5628
Resources to help meet basic needs
- Find food resources in your community: needfood.oregon.gov.
- Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
- Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org
- Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: www.caporegon.org/find-services/
- Oregon Department of Human Services help center
About the Oregon Department of Human Services
The mission of the Oregon Department of Human Services is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve well-being and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.
About the Oregon Eligibility Partnership
The Oregon Eligibility Partnership (OEP) is part of the Oregon Department of Human Services. OEP supports state staff who determine eligibility for people applying for and receiving medical, food, cash and child care benefits. It also manages the ONE Eligibility System used to process applications and deliver benefits to eligible individuals and families in Oregon. One in three people in Oregon receive benefits through the ONE Eligibility System. OEP administers the ONE Eligibility system in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC).