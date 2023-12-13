Chavez-DeRemer, Bentz join all U.S. House Republicans in vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Every U.S. House Republican, including Oregon’s Cliff Bentz and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, voted Wednesday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

After the 221-212 vote, Chavez-DeRemer provided a statement to NewsChannel 21 in which she said, “Like all Americans, I want the three committees to seek the truth through a fair, dignified and just process that focuses on transparency and accountability.”

But she also said that while those investigations continue, she will “remain focused on getting things done for Oregonians, like addressing homelessness, the fentanyl crisis and child care accessibility.”

Bentz posted on X (Twitter) that he voted for the impeachment inquiry “because there is evidence that President Biden knew, was involved in and benefited from influence peddling, bribery and abuse of power.

“We must ensure accountability is upheld,” Bentz added.