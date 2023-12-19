Bentz leads coalition in amicus brief urging Supreme Court to curb presidential overreach under Antiquities Act

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) announced Tuesday he is leading a coalition of congressmen and senators in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the court to hear two important and critical cases challenging the President's misuse of the Antiquities Act to establish national monuments.

These cases, American Forest Resource Council v. United States of America and Murphy Company v. Biden, present a clear opportunity for the Court to establish limits on presidential authority and uphold the Constitution's separation of powers doctrine, Bentz said in a news release, which continues in full below.

"The Constitution makes it clear that Congress, not the President, makes our laws. The President’s job is not to make law, but to enforce them. Yet, in recent years, Presidents have increasingly usurped congressional authority by using the Antiquities Act to 'Monumentize' millions upon millions of acres of public land, rendering massive areas largely untouchable. This blatant disregard for the will of the people is an affront to the Constitution," stated Congressman Bentz.

"In this brief we urge the Supreme Court to hear these cases and to make it clear that the President cannot circumvent Congress by rewriting our nation's public land laws with the stroke of a pen. This is about upholding the Constitution, protecting our public lands from being left to burn up, and that they can be properly managed with the their best interest in mind."

The amicus brief highlights several key concerns:

: The President's recent national monument designation in Oregon overrides Congress's directive for how these lands must be managed, specifically the O&C Act, which mandates sustained-yield timber production to generate revenue for rural communities. The President’s actions set a dangerous precedent of executive overreach on all federal lands and waters. Economic Devastation : The President’s monument designation

: The President’s monument designation cripples forest-dependent communities and exacerbates the wildfire crisis by severely limiting essential forest management practices. Constitutional Violation: The Constitution vests Congress, not the

Travis Joseph, American Forest Resource Council President stated, "We thank Congressman Cliff Bentz for his leadership on the Congressional amicus brief, and for bringing awareness to these important issues on Capitol Hill. Congressman Bentz and his colleagues understand the Constitutional issues that are at stake; the need to maintain and strengthen the separation of powers; and to ensure that Congress - not the President - continues to make the laws on behalf of the Americans they represent."

"For far too often, Congress has given the Executive Branch too much authority to manage and lock up Federal lands," said Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (WA-04). "Both the Obama and Biden Administrations have abused the Antiquities Act to create new national monuments out of our federal lands to lock them up from development in opposition to the intent of Congress. It’s past time for members of Congress to reclaim authority relating to the Antiquities Act, which is why I signed on to this Amicus Brief to make our argument clear to the Supreme Court as they review cases."

Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) stated, "For far too long the executive branch has abused the Antiquities Act to cut off millions of acres of public lands, an action that greatly impacts rural communities across the country and ignores Congress’ directive on how those lands must be responsibly managed. The President does not have the constitutional authority to lock away our federal land and waters, especially without any local input. I urge the Supreme Court to take up these two critical cases and set the record straight on the executive branch’s authority when it comes to regulating our federal lands and waters."

"For years, the Obama and Biden Administrations used the Antiquities Act to institutionalize massive executive overreach, seizing acres and acres of land without consequence. In some Congressional Districts, almost 80% of rural land was set aside as public or federal land," said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks (IA-01). "We must preserve the use of federal lands for responsible recreational, agricultural, and energy use. I am proud to join my colleagues in urging the Supreme Court to curb executive overreach and require the Administration to consult Congress before making rash decisions about our federal lands."

Congressman John Rose (TN-06) added, "President Biden's heavy-handed approach to using the Antiquities Act must be halted by the Supreme Court. As an attorney and eighth-generation farmer, I understand that the best stewards of public lands are the local communities who manage and depend on them—not the federal government—and that President Biden's use of the Antiquities Act is blatantly unconstitutional. I am proud to join Rep. Bentz in this amicus brief to hold the president accountable to the constitution and prevent him from damaging rural southwest Oregon communities that depend on this public land."

Cosigners: Senator Risch (R-ID), Senator Daines (R-MT), Senator Crapo (R-ID), Rep. Westerman (R-AR), Rep. Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Tiffany (R-WI), Rep. Rosendale (R-MT), Rep. LaMalfa (R-CA), Rep. Rose (R-TN), Rep. Perry (R-PA), Rep. Buck (R-CO), Rep. Miller–Meeks (R-IA), Rep. Fleischmann (R-TN), Rep. Lamborn (R-CO), Rep. Hageman (R-WY), Rep. Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Thompson (R-PA), Rep. Newhouse (R-WA), Rep. McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Rep. Chavez–DeRemer (R-OR), Rep. McClintock (R-CA), Rep. Van Orden (R-WI), Rep. Zinke (R-MT), Rep. Cline (R-VA), Rep. Calvert (R-CA), Rep. Stauber (R-MN), Rep. Crane (R-AZ), Rep. Fulcher (R-ID)



You can read the Amicus Brief HERE.