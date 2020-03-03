Deschutes Natl. Forest proposes expanded cave protections

Outdoors

Unified forest order would ban more activities that can damage caves

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Deschutes National Forest on Tuesday proposed a unified forest order to extend protection of hundreds of caves by prohibiting more activities in or around them that can cause damage or adverse impacts.

The forest has about 700 caves, with most in the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, and 20 in the Sisters Ranger District.

Over the years, officials said, certain activities by some forest users have damaged the caves, such as vandalism, lighting fires, playing music, excavating and removing geologic and archaeological resources, installing permanent anchors or bolts for climbing, leaving human and domestic animal body waste, and disturbing bats and other wildlife.

The new order would replace four separate four forest orders that date back to the 1990s that prohibit a variety of activities. The new proposed forest order would allow law enforcement to help minimize improper use of caves by enforcing regulations under 36 Code of Federal Regulations.

“Consolidating regulations will help us be more responsive to changing recreational use patterns, clarify regulations to avoid or minimize adverse resource impacts and importantly, protect the unique and extremely fragile environments of the 700 known caves on the forest,” said Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes.

The forest order also lists several specific caves with a variety of different activities that are prohibited.

Along with more consistent management and protection of the forest's caves, a key goal is to reduce the risk of spreading white-nose syndrome to bats, including some sensitive species.

The one proposed change for all caves is to add a 200-foot buffer within that distance from any cave entrance or opening.

Bans on building fires, camping or smoking, as well as body waste, would now also include other activities, such as using any burning material, digging, releasing glitter, dust or smoke, playing live or recorded music or slacklining.

The order would prohibit entering Skeleton Cave at any time of year, or climbing or bouldering near the gate at the cave entrance from Oct. 1-April 30. The Forest Service also would prohibit entry to several caves during the winter, to protect hibernating bats.

Public comments are being sought by April 2.

