State steps in to manage Smith Rock climbing bolt placement

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Climbers at world-famous Smith Rock no longer have to worry about unnecessary bolts and ladders being placed on the park's climbing faces.

The state park recently changed the rules, saying users must have written approval from the park before placing or removing any of the climbing bolts, some which have been at the park for more than 40 years.

Recently, a man had set a ladder of rebar in one face, upsetting some of the frequent climbers.

