Deschutes National Forest day-use passes can now be purchased online

Outdoors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Visitors to the Deschutes National Forest can now purchase day-use passes online at Recreation.gov, via a mobile device at the site or in advance.

This new public service provides additional payment options for Forest Service visitors at all day-use sites throughout the forest. Trailheads, boat ramps/docks, and picnic areas where the forest provides public services are all examples of day-use sites.

All visitors to the Deschutes National Forest day-use fee sites must purchase a pass. With the electronic payment option, mobile transactions may now take place on site, if cell service is available, or in advance, if service is unavailable.

Mobile coverage at sites varies widely, so purchasing in advance can eliminate on-site coverage issues. Compliance for passes purchased online will be checked based on vehicle license plates. A transaction receipt can also be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard, in the same way as an on-site fee envelope that uses cash or check.

Steps for electronic pass purchase at the site via a mobile device at the site or in advance:

Scan the QR code at the site or visit Recreation.gov/sitepass/74418

2. Select your pass type and enter your information, including the dates you’re visiting. Be sure to include your license plate.

3. Check out as a guest or enter a recreation.gov username and password if you have one.

4. Enter your payment details and complete the transaction.

After the transaction is complete, you will receive an email with your digital pass receipt.

The pass is for day-use sites only and valid at all Deschutes National Forest locations. Campground payments are separate. In high-use areas, electronic purchase of a day-use pass does not guarantee a parking spot.

Traditional methods of payment, such as cash or check on site and season passes, are still available. If you have problems with electronic payments, contact Recreation.gov. All day-use sites on the Deschutes National Forest are currently open. For site-specific recreation information, contact your local Deschutes National Forest office. Forest offices are serving the public remotely and are available by phone.

Crescent Ranger District, Crescent, OR, 541-433-3200

Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District, Bend, OR, 541-383-5300

Sisters Ranger Distract, Sisters, OR, 541-549-7700

Redmond Air Center, Redmond, OR, 541-504-7200

Additional information can be found on the forest's website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home