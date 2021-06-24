Forest Service urges: Celebrate safely this Independence Day

Outdoors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the weather gets warmer and Washington and Oregon residents spend more time outdoors, the Forest Service reminds everyone to work together to keep forests and communities safe, protect lives and our public lands by celebrating safely this Independence Day.

LIFE JACKETS SAVE LIVES. Up to 80 percent of drowning victims didn’t use life preserver; many of those deaths could have been prevented by wearing a life jacket. In Washington and Oregon, state law requires life jackets aboard most boats and personal watercraft, including paddleboards and kayaks – especially for children. Life jackets are available in styles to suit any water-based activity. Make sure your life jacket is U.S. Coast Guard approved, and check to make sure it fits securely and is rated to support the weight of the person who will wear it.

CELEBRATE SAFELY. LEAVE FIREWORKS AT HOME! Fireworks are prohibited on national forests at all times, regardless of weather or conditions. Other explosives and pyrotechnic devices, including explosive targets, are also prohibited. Violators who bring fireworks onto national forests and grasslands can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced with up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52). Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable by the government for suppression costs, and may be subject to civil liability for private property damage.

KEEP YOUR STUFF SAFE, TOO.

We wish this wasn’t true, but thefts from vehicles parked at trailheads and campsites do occur. Leave valuables at home if you don’t need them; keep critical items on your person. If you must leave an expensive item unattended, lock it in your trunk before you arrive to avoid being observed. If you spot suspicious activity, contact local law enforcement.

Drought conditions continue across many parts of Washington and Oregon; lake levels may be much lower than usual in areas experiencing severe drought. National Weather Service has also issued an excessive heat warning or excessive heat watch for most of the Pacific Northwest this weekend, June 25-27.

Before engaging in any outdoor recreation activity, forest users should understand the risks of heat-related injuries and be prepared to take precautions or administer first aid if a member of their party falls ill from a heat-related illness. For heat wave safety information, visit RedCross.org.

Wildfire danger is increases with prolonged dry weather and rising temperatures. Recent lightning in some areas has increased the risk of natural fire starts, and public use restrictions are being implemented on many forests to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Because risk reduction measures may vary by forest or district and implementation is conditions-based, forest users should check for updated restrictions before each visit. Learn more about reducing your risk of starting a human-caused fire at SmokeyBear.com.

In Oregon,

MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST: Extensive road and area closures are in effect on lands impacted by large fires in late 2020. Visit the foorest website for more details.

WILLAMETTE NF: Access to several popular recreation areas on the Willamette National Forest is also limited by road or area closures in effect following last year’s large fires. Detailed information is available on the forest website.

DESCHUTES NF: Central Cascades Wilderness Permits are now required for visitors to open portions of the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness areas (some areas remain closed due to last year’s Lionhead fire); find more details here. Periodic road closures are scheduled in the Phil’s Trail area, find more information here. Current trail conditions are available here. To reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires, the forest will implement public use restrictions beginning Friday, June 25 at 12:01 PDT in non-wilderness areas. The restrictions limit smoking and off-road travel, and ban on all open fires, including wood stoves and use of charcoal briquette burners and grills, in dispersed areas and at most developed campgrounds. (For a list of exempted campgrounds, click here). For more information about current fire activity and risk levels on public lands across central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org.

OCHOCO NF & CROOKED RIVER NATIONAL GRASSLAND: Most areas are open. For the current recreation conditions report, click here. To reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires, the forest will implement public use restrictions beginning Friday, June 25 at 12:01 PDT in all areas, including wilderness. The restrictions limit smoking and off-road travel, and ban on all open fires, including wood stoves and use of charcoal briquette burners and grills, in dispersed areas and at most developed campgrounds. (For a list of exempted campgrounds, click here). For more information about current fire activity and risk levels on public lands across central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org.

FREMONT-WINEMA NF: The Cutoff Fire is burning on approximately 1150 acres of the forest and adjacent Bureau of Land Management land in Klamath County, size miles north of Bonanza, OR. For current fire information is available on inciweb.nwcg.gov. Industrial Fire Protection Level II is in effect for woodcutters and commercial activities; anyone travelling on wildlands is urged to be extremely cautious with fire, including recreation activities that may inadvertently spark a fire, and carry water and tools to put out a fire if one occurs. For current information about public use restrictions that may be in effect, call the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership information line at (541) 947-6259 or visit the partnership’s website. For a list of recreation areas and status updates, visit the forest’s website.

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NF: Road work on Bear Camp Road (Forest Road 23) will result in delays of up to 45 minutes for drivers travelling from Grants Pass to Gold Beach on weekdays; vehicles towing campers or trailers and anyone wishing to avoid construction-related delays should use OR-199. Seasonal Stage 1 campfire restrictions are in effect on the Wild section of the National Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River, from Grave Creek to Watson Creek. Alcohol and campfires restrictions are in effect along the Recreation section of the Illinois River through Labor Day, and parking is prohibited inside the white lines along Illinois River Rd. Camping and campfires are always prohibited in the Ashland Municipal Watershed. For more forest alerts and notices, visit the forest’s website.

SIUSLAW NF: Sutton Lake boat ramp is temporarily closed to motorized watercraft due to unsafe conditions; personal watercraft may be launched from the ramp with caution. During the summer months, all visitors to beaches and dunes should check for western snowy plover nesting beach restrictions. For more forest alerts and updates, visit the forest’s website.

UMPQUA NF: For information about current closures, visit the forest’s website (closure orders are listed under Public Notices).

MALHEUR NF: The Emigrant Creek Ranger District has implemented Phase A of the forest’s Public Use Restrictions plan, which limits certain activities in response to local conditions to reduce fire danger. These restrictions limit smoking and chainsaw use, prohibit use of combustion engines without a working spark-arresting device, and bar most off-road vehicle travel. For more information, visit the forest website.

UMATILLA NF: Olive Lake Campground is temporarily closed for hazard tree removal, but is expected to reopen by June 30. Long-term temporary road closures remain effect along the Umatilla River, South Fork Walla Walla River and Tucannon River due to flood damage. Click here for a map of closed areas and updates on the status of repairs. The forestwill implement Phase A of its Public Use Restrictions plan this Friday, June 25, at 12:01 a.m. PDT. Phase A limits certain activities in response to local conditions to reduce fire danger, including smoking, chainsaw use, and off-road vehicle travel. For more information, call the forest’s information line at (877) 958-9662 or visit its website.

WALLOWA-WHITMAN NF: Public use restrictions are in effect for Eagle Cap Wilderness along the Snake River in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, and on lands located within ¼ mile of the Grande Ronde River in Wallowa County. For more information and a link to current road, trail and recreation reports, click here.

In Washington and Oregon,

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE NSA:

A timed visitor permit will soon be required for Multnomah Falls, including the viewing platform, restaurant, and visitor center. Tickets will tentatively be available starting July 6at Recreation.gov and will tentatively be required starting July 20. Anyone taking a shuttle will not be required to have a permit. From June 28-July 29, the Herman Creek Trail will closed for hazardous tree debris removal. Eagle Creek Recreation Area and the Eagle Creek Trail are re-opening in the near future. Visit ReadySetGorge or the scenic area’s website for updates on all trail and recreation sites.

In Washington,

OLYMPIC NF: Extremely heavy traffic and visitor use is expected along the Lake Cushman corridor during warm weather and on holiday weekends; daytime parking is limited. Alcohol, camping, campfires, and overnight parking are prohibited along Forest Service Road 24 and Forest Service Road 2451. For more forest recreation updates, click here.

GIFFORD PINCHOT NF: Timed reservation tickets are now required at the Ape Caves. Tickets are released on a rolling basis, three days prior to the date of the planned visit. For more information, visit Recreation.gov. For more recreation information, news and alerts, visit the forest’s website.

MT. BAKER-SNOQUALMIE NF: Increased interactions between humans and bears have been reported; visitors can help reduce the risk of attracting bears by using bear-safe food storage and waste disposal methods, including use of bear lockers and bear-resistant trash receptacles where offered. Recreation activities that involve travelling at a high rate of speed, such as mountain biking and jogging, also increases the risk of surprise encounters with wildlife; for safety tips, click here. For road and trail conditions, click here. For recreation site status updates, click here.

OKANOGAN-WENATCHEE NF: Rider's Camp will be closed for the season due to hazard trees resulting from a mountain pine beetle activity. South Creek Trail is closed approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead; Louis Lake Trail is open. Icicle Creek Trail is closed at French Creek – approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead – due to bridge damage. For more alerts and notices, click here. Public use restrictions to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires change according with local conditions; for current information, click here.

COLVILLE NF: Brown’s Lake, Ferry Lake, Ten Mile and Little Twin Lakes campgrounds are closed due to the presence of hazard trees. Mystic Lake and No Name Lake campgrounds are closed to vehicles and for overnight; walk-in access for day use is allowed. Davis Lake is closed for repairs. For recreation area status updates, click here.