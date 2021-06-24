Oregon Marine Board, emergency managers urge public to practice water safety

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State Marine Board and Oregon Office of Emergency Management are teaming up to remind the public to play it safe in and around water. An increase in water-based recreation activities is expected this weekend with the National Weather Service issuing an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

There are inherent risks recreating on the water. Different skills are needed for operating motorized boats and paddling in nonmotorized boats, like kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards. There are also risks when swimming in lakes and rivers. The greatest threat is to individuals who are attempting water recreation activities that do not match their skill and experience levels.

“We are seeing an increase in search missions on the water, and unfortunately, most of those are recovery missions. It’s really important for people to understand their limitations and to always wear a life jacket,” said State Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas.

The Oregon State Marine Board is Oregon's recreational boating agency, serving recreational boaters through education, enforcement access, and environmental stewardship.

“Never leave the shore or dock without first knowing the rules and how to be safe,” says OSMB Public Information Officer Ashley Massey. “When recreating on the water, it’s important to wear a life jacket; take a boating safety class; carry all required safety gear; use the engine cutoff switch; file a float plan; be aware of weather and water conditions, always boat sober and be considerate of others.”

Learn more about being safe on the water by visiting the Oregon State Marine Board at https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Safety-and-Education.aspx,