Oregon State Parks offers safety reminders for hot days ahead

Outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With a historic heat wave predicted to hit many parts of the state this weekend, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department encourages everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow posted campfire restrictions.

The hot weather drives people to the water, but parks at the coast and along rivers and lakes can quickly become overcrowded.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.”

When enjoying river recreation, be aware that cold water and low water levels reveal in-water hazards. Be sure to check ahead for any reported obstructions and the recommended actions for safe navigation.

The forecasted hot and dry weather makes fire safety a top priority for OPRD and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. Conditions can change quickly, so be sure to check the state parks campfire restrictions web page in advance of your trip. Also review these campfire safety tips before you head out. Be prepared for the possibility of a campfire ban during your stay.

To find out what state and federally managed properties are open or closed, go to Oregon's Recreation Site Status Map. More information about state parks is available at stateparks.oregon.gov.