Deschutes National Forest closing FS Road 4606 during the day for reconstruction work

Outdoors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning next Tuesday, the Deschutes National Forest will be closing a road off Skyliners Road to motorized traffic during the day, to allow the road to be reconstructed.

Forest Service Road (FSR) 4606 will be closed to motorized vehicles during daytime hours from July 6 to July 30. The road is accessed from Skyliners Road in the south and Bull Springs Road in the north.

Heavy machinery will be operating in the roadway and vehicle traffic will not be allowed during the day; however, walking and bike riding will be allowed. The public should be aware of the machinery operating and consider their own safety and the safety of construction crews.

This closure of the road will be a rolling-closure, meaning that segments of the road will close and open as crews move northward on the road. Please refer to the attached map for specific information about the closure.

Closures will be signed on the roadway, but people should know that travel on the road during the day will be impacted.

If the public has questions about the closure, they can contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District Office at 541-383-5300.