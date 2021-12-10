Snow’s late, welcome arrival: Mt. Bachelor finally set to open Monday

(Update: Hoodoo Ski Area now shooting to open in a week)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The long wait for Central Oregon skiers and riders is finally over.

Mt. Bachelor announced on its website the resort will open for winter operations on Monday, Dec. 13.

The first major storm of the winter season is set to the area over the weekend. As of Friday morning, the mountain only reported five inches of snow at the base area after being bare for much of the last 1-2 months.

The resort will begin it's typical seven days a week schedule with lifts running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the resort has recently closed uphill traffic routes a week before opening day, the routes, with the exception of the cone route, will only be closed on Sunday.

The last time Mt. Bachelor opened this late into December was in 2008.

Mt. Bachelor originally was shooting for a traditional opening the day after Thanksgiving, then a week later, but too little snow made for further delays.

Meanwhile, up by Santiam Pass, Hoodoo Ski Area is cheering the late but welcome snow and shooting to open in a week, on Dec. 17.

So far, about 10 inches has piled up, General Manager Matthew McFarland said Friday.

"Right now, our fingers are crossed that we're going to get all the snow that's in the forecast," McFarland said. "We need 30 inches and we'll be good to go, but we look very promising."