Flakes fly as Mt. Bachelor gets 63rd season underway; Hoodoo sets Friday opening

MT. BACHELOR, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow was deep, the lifts were spinning and the flakes were flying as Mt. Bachelor finally got its 63rd season underway Monday.

The resort opened with just the Little Pine Lift in operation, and one beginner terrain was open, in addition to the Woodward Hike Park. But the resort's latest opening in 13 years was still welcome news for skiers and boarders.

Drew Vandelia, a snowboarder from California said, “We were just really hoping we could get snow -- and we did! Mother nature came through.”

Bend snowboarder Augie Tobish said, “I’m super, super-excited. It was just kind of discouraging when they kept postponing it. But totally understandable.”

It was understandable to Tobish because just a week ago, the slopes near the base area were bare. Now, after nearly 34 inches of snow in the past three days, the base sits at 38 inches.

After the first hour of operation, the line already exceeded the lift maze, despite near white-out conditions.

Only three trails and the Little Pine lift were open Monday, in addition to the Woodward Hike Park, but Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said more lifts will open this week.

“The snow we got recently is really helping us out, so I think you will see a pretty quick opening out from here,” McLeod said.

With beginner terrain the only option, many families, like Dustin Capri and his wife and two children, took opening day as an opportunity to get away to the mountain.

“We’ve got dozens of trips planned, but I think we canceled one right after Thanksgiving, we canceled one last week,” Capri said.

So did another skier, Melissa, who took to the mountain with her son for the first time in 15 years.

“I would be at home working at my in home desk so -- and he could be at school, so we’re totally playing hooky today," she said.

And after all that snow, Hoodoo Ski Area near Santiam Pass also announced on its Facebook page Monday that it will open for the season on Friday.