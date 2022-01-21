Statewide trails program grant advisory committee seeks to fill 2 vacancies

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for two positions on the Recreational Trails Program Grants Advisory Committee.

The committee is seeking a snowmobile representative and water trail representative to join the 10-member committee charged with evaluating grant proposals for statewide trail projects. It meets once or twice a year, virtually or at locations throughout the state.

Time commitment varies and includes reviewing and evaluating 25-40 grant applications each annual funding cycle. Committee members serve three-year terms and are eligible to serve a second term.

Ideal candidates can live anywhere in Oregon with experience in at least one of the following areas: land management, recreation planning, trail planning and recreation-related volunteerism.

Trail enthusiasts qualified to evaluate project proposals are also encouraged to apply. Candidates should demonstrate an awareness of the needs and trends of the recreation type they represent and of broad statewide trail needs.

Those interested in serving must submit an OPRD grant advisory committee appointment interest form by Monday, Feb. 28. The form is available online at oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Pages/GRA-rtp.aspx#8

The competitive grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and administered by OPRD. Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations and governments for motorized and non-motorized trail projects, including building new trails, improving existing trails and developing or improving trail facilities.

For more information about the advisory committee or application process, contact Jodi Bellefeuille, program coordinator, at Jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-856-6316.