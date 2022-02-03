Shooting Star Snow Shelter wood stove damaged, temporarily out of service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Trails specialists on the Deschutes National Forest have identified damage to the wood stove located in the Shooting Star Shelter. The stove is currently out of service, as continued use under the current conditions would create a fire hazard.

Forest staff will coordinate repairs on the stove, officials said. Conducting this repair work during the winter poses access and safety challenges to staff and, as such, the stove likely will remain out of commission for the foreseeable timeframe, according to the Forest Service

For questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.