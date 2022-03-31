Crooked River Natl. Grasslands rerouting Cole Loop Trail to ease conflicts with shooting area

BEND, Ore.-- (KTVZ)-- The Crooked River National Grassland said Thursday it plans to reroute the Cole Loop Trail after hikers and horseback riders expressed concern about the proximity of a target shooting area.

Forest Service officials said they believe it's the best solution to the conflicts and will allow people to use and enjoy the area without such worries.

The grassland also plans to designate the Skull Hollow Trailhead as a day-use site, prohibiting overnight camping there, while rerouting about two miles of the Cole Loop Trail, located about 16 miles north of Prineville. More information is available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59134

Temporary closures will happen along the trail, but it should not affect access to the area.

Recreational shooting is open throughout the grasslands and cannot be moved, since it doesn't have a set location, said Lauren Durocher, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grassland.

For the shooting area, people need to follow certain rules and regulations in place to be able to shoot there safely. One of the shooting rules is to not put others in harm's way and keep everyone safe.

"To close areas to recreational shooting, hunting or fishing in the national forests or national grasslands is a very robust process," Durocher said. "In addition to the normal public comment that we take through the regular NEPA (National Environmental Protection Act) process, there's another set of rules and regulations that we would have to follow to close any areas to recreational shooting, hunting or fishing, as well."

The reroute of the trail is expected to be completed in May by volunteers and trail crews, and they will decommission the old trail route. Crews will be using hand tools, to reduce the impact on plants and animals.

An environmental impact study found there will be little impact on the landscape.