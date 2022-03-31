Mt. Bachelor begins selling 2022-23 season passes, sets early-purchase discount prices

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Mt. Bachelor, which boasts natural mountain adventure at the heart of Bend culture and is a POWDR resort, announced Thursday that guests can lock in their best on-snow adventures with the Outplay 365 and 2022/23 season passes, all of which are on sale now.

Here's the rest of their announcement, with a few added details:

The Outplay 365 monthly subscription pass continues to be the premier year-round, multi-sport pass that offers the greatest amount of value and passholder benefits.

Again, in winter 2022/23, the Ikon Base Pass is included with an Outplay 365 pass, unlocking up to 5 days of skiing or snowboarding at 30 resorts and unlimited access to 13 resort destinations worldwide.

The Outplay 365 pass also includes unlimited alpine skiing and riding, Nordic skiing, and mountain biking at Mt. Bachelor, plus a Sun Country Tour Big Eddy Thriller raft trip and discounts on the Mt. Bachelor ZipTour — the steepest, fastest, and highest elevation zip line adventure in the Pacific Northwest.

More Information

Outplay 365 is on sale now through May 31 for $144 per month (an increase from $129 last season), which totals $1,728 annually, with discounts available for seniors, young adults, teens, and youth. A 12-month commitment is required and Outplay 365 passholder access begins on June 1, 2022.

Mt. Bachelor 2022/23 Alpine and Nordic season pass, Midweek pass, and Four-Day restricted, and unrestricted passes are on sale now at www.mtbachelor.com at the best rate until May 31. The early alpine full-season pass price of $1,129 is up $130 from last year's early-purchase price.

Payment plans are offered for Outplay 365, Alpine, Midweek passes when purchased by May 31.

Restricted black-out dates for Ikon Base Passholders, Midweek, and Restricted Four-Day Passholders are December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023; January 14-15, 2023; and February 18-19, 2023.

For complete information about all of Mt. Bachelor’s experiences and to purchase passes, visit www.mtbachelor.com.

