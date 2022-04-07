DCSO offering free boat safety inspections at three locations on Saturday, April 16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will once again be providing an opportunity for boaters to have their boats inspected free of charge at three locations around the county.

The inspections will be offered on Saturday, April 16, at Big Country RV in Redmond, Sportsman's Warehouse in Bend and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office substation in La Pine.

DCSO marine deputies will be present at the locations between the hours of 9am-2pm.

For more information regarding boat safety inspections, please contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501.