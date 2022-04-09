High Desert Scenario paintball field SE of Bend hosts Airsoft games
The High Desert Scenario paintball field southeast of Bend held an Airsoft open-class event on Saturday.
The gates of the paintball/Airsoft field open at 9 a.m. for the monthly games that are scenario based, similar to Capture the Flag. They are 10-30 minutes long depending on the weather and the number of players.
It costs $30 for all-day entry, $25 if you're pre-registered, and $20 for all veterans, active=duty service members and first responders.
Paintball events have been held on that property for nearly 30 years. The Bilyeu family has owned High Desert Scenario for six years.
Comments
Is the paint used in these games fully biodegradable? I can’t imagine that it would be responsible to splatter nature with our detritus just so we can say we did.