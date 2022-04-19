Cascade Relays seeks charity partners for summer events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cascade Relays Foundation is inviting community groups, school groups, sports teams and non-profits to apply to become an official grant group to raise funds for your organization.

The Bend Beer Chase and Cascade Lakes Relay are two of Central Oregon’s largest and most exciting sporting events. The Foundation is currently accepting applications for charity panthers to ensure safe and successful events and want your organization to benefit from these amazing community events. Making a positive impact in Central Oregon is one of the foundation’s most valuable missions.

Every year, Cascade Relays Foundation provides grants in support of local charities and organizations and awards annual grants of $65,000 per year, surpassing $500,000 in grants since its founding in 2008. The charity partnership program supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations such as Healing Reins, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys & Girls Club and many more, with funding to support their cause. Cascade Relays also provides pro-bono support and free equipment for several local nonprofit events throughout the year, including the I Like Pie run on Thanksgiving morning.

Being a Foundation Charity Partner provides a fun and easy opportunity to raise significant funds for organizations while playing a critical role in the “Hire A Volunteer” program. As a Charity Partner, participating organizations find supporters to volunteer at the event on behalf of the charity/community group. Each volunteer generates funds for their respective organization. Grant amounts are based on the total number of volunteer hours provided by each organization.

All local organizations are invited to participate, and we accept organizations providing as few as five and as many volunteers your organization can provide. There are also many other opportunities for fundraising during the races i.e., selling snacks along the courses. All ideas are welcome!

Apply to be a Charity Partner at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJEYtUHgjprLROK-ThS3ihgfTrf0T6fxnsag8gio1Cj4tiEg/viewform?gxids=7628.

“Without the amazing support of our charity partners, Cascade Relays events would not be possible. One of our missions each year is to grant local non-profit organizations significant grants as a reward for their charity partnerships. We are so thankful to partners and support our local organizations and their causes,” said Scott Douglass, Founder of Cascade Relays Foundation and Cascade Relays.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

Being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is our utmost importance at CRF. Founded in 2016, the Foundation supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities that our events travel through. The Foundation has directly donated over $500,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relays and Bend Beer Chase course route. More at https://cascaderelays.com. Email: info@cascaderelays.com or call 541-350-4635.