North Twin Lake Day Use, Campground, to temporarily close for road maintenance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The access road to North Twin Lake is slated to receive road maintenance work to include grading and graveling. In order to safely and efficiently conduct this work, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District will be closing access to North Twin Lake Day Use Area and Campground during the maintenance project.

The road into North Twin Lake will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and will reopen at noon on Friday, May 13. During the closure, North Twin Lake Day Use Area will not be accessible. North Twin Lake Campground will open for the season on May 13.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) to check on the operational status of our recreation sites. For the most recent information on opening dates for the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road visit Deschutes County’s website (https://www.deschutes.org/road/page/news-and-closures).