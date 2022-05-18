Jefferson Lake Trailhead and Trail to temporarily close next week for bridge replacement

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- — The Deschutes National Forest will close the Jefferson Lake Trailhead and Jefferson Lake Trail #4001 on the Sisters Ranger District next week to provide for public safety during a trail bridge replacement project.

The closure will begin Monday, May 23, and remain in effect through Friday, May 27. Alternative access to trails within the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness is available nearby and be located on various trail maps or by calling the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.

Funding for this trail bridge replacement is provided by the Great American Outdoors Act.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) to check on the operational status of recreation sites.