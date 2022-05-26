Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend coming up June 4-5

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days.

No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days for either Oregon residents or nonresidents. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.

All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules and remember to check for any in season regulation changes, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing, at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/

Best fishing opportunities

Check the Recreation Report for the best fishing opportunities this time of year, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report For beginners, Easy Angling Oregon is a great guide to getting started fishing in Oregon, https://myodfw.cofrm/EAO And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg or in Lane County, there are lots of nearby options.

Trout fishing can be a great choice for beginners and stocking is happening at many locations (see the schedule ). Warmwater fishing is also great for beginners this time of year. If you’re heading to the coast to fish, try surfperch fishing from the bank, bottomfish or halibut if the area where you are fishing is open.

Summer is a great time to clam and low tides are hitting Oregon’s coast late morning/early afternoon on June 4-5. MyODFW has all the information you need to get started started clamming or crabbing.

Currently, crabbing is open in coastwide in bays, beaches, estuaries, tide pools, piers and jetties along the entire Oregon coast and in the ocean.

Razor clamming is currently closed from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border because domoic acid toxin levels are above the closure limit.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat. Always call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check their Shellfish page before you go out.