ODFW hosting big game regulation meetings around the state, including July 11 in Redmond

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Join Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district staff at one of 19 annual big game regulation meetings happening around the state in July, including July 11 in Redmond.

District wildlife biologists will present proposed statewide and local changes to the 2023 hunting seasons, answer questions and ask for attendees’ feedback.

Potential changes being considered for 2023 big game seasons includes a controlled youth archery elk hunt that would allow hunting in all but five Wildlife Management Units in the state. This hunt would provide those youth with a tag the flexibility to join family or friends archery hunting in general season units and in most units that only offer controlled archery elk hunting.

More information on changes being discussed will be posted for review prior to the meetings on the big game hunting review page.

Public comment about the proposals and other issues related to big game regulations will be taken at these meetings. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov

Final 2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations will be adopted at the Sept. 16 Commission meeting.

2022 Big Game Public Meeting Schedule