Outdoors
By
Published 9:52 PM

ODFW hosting big game regulation meetings around the state, including July 11 in Redmond

ODFW

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Join Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district staff at one of 19 annual big game regulation meetings happening around the state in July, including July 11 in Redmond.

District wildlife biologists will present proposed statewide and local changes to the 2023 hunting seasons, answer questions and ask for attendees’ feedback.

Potential changes being considered for 2023 big game seasons includes a controlled youth archery elk hunt that would allow hunting in all but five Wildlife Management Units in the state. This hunt would provide those youth with a tag the flexibility to join family or friends archery hunting in general season units and in most units that only offer controlled archery elk hunting. 

More information on changes being discussed will be posted for review prior to the meetings on the big game hunting review page.

Public comment about the proposals and other issues related to big game regulations will be taken at these meetings. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov

Final 2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations will be adopted at the Sept. 16 Commission meeting.

2022 Big Game Public Meeting Schedule

CityDateTimeLocation
Baker7/12/20224:00-6:30pmBaker City ODFW Office
2995 Hughes Lane
Baker City, OR
John Day7/12/20225:30-7:00 pmState Forestry Building
415 Patterson Bridge Rd
John Day, OR
Heppner7/13/20226:00 pmHeppner ODFW Office
54173 Hwy 74
Heppner, OR
Bend/Prineville7/11/20226:00-7:00 pmRedmond High School
675 SW Rimrock Way
Redmond, OR 97756
Central Point7/14/20227:00pmEagle’s Club
2000 Table Rock Rd
Medford, OR
Klamath Falls7/14/20226:00pmShasta Grange Hall
1625-1699 Madison St
Klamath Falls, OR
Ontario7/6/202212:00pm-7:00pmODFW Ontario Field Office
3814 Clark Blvd.
Ontario, OR
Pendleton7/6/20226:00-7:00pmJohn Day Watershed District Office
73471 Mytinger Lane
Pendleton, OR 97801
Lakeview7/19/20228:00am-5:00pmLakeview ODFW Office
18560 Roberta Rd.
Lakeview, OR
La Grande7/12/20226:00-8:00pmRiverside Park
3501 N Spruce St
La Grande, OR
  Enterprise  7/12/2022  5:30pmEnterprise Field Office
65495 Alder Slope Road
Enterprise, OR 97828
The Dalles7/16/20226:00 pmThe Dalles Screen Shop
3561 Klindt Dr
The Dalles, OR
Newport7/12/20225:30pmJack Sprats Restaurant
1000 SE Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Clackamas/Sauvie Island7/14/20226:00-7:30pmCabela’s
7555 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR
Tillamook7/13/20225:30-6:30pmTillamook ODFW Office
4907 Third Street
Tillamook, OR
Hines7/12/20224:00-6:00pmODFW Hines District Office
237 Hwy 20 South
Hines, OR
Springfield7/13/20226:30pmSizzler Restaurant
1010 Postal Way
Springfield, OR
Corvallis7/14/20227:00-9:00pmOld Armory Building
104 SW 4th Avenue
Albany, OR
  Roseburg/Charleston  7/11/2022 Video will be posted on YouTube
Goes live Monday, July 11
Outdoors

KTVZ news sources

