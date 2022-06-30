ODFW hosting big game regulation meetings around the state, including July 11 in Redmond
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Join Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district staff at one of 19 annual big game regulation meetings happening around the state in July, including July 11 in Redmond.
District wildlife biologists will present proposed statewide and local changes to the 2023 hunting seasons, answer questions and ask for attendees’ feedback.
Potential changes being considered for 2023 big game seasons includes a controlled youth archery elk hunt that would allow hunting in all but five Wildlife Management Units in the state. This hunt would provide those youth with a tag the flexibility to join family or friends archery hunting in general season units and in most units that only offer controlled archery elk hunting.
More information on changes being discussed will be posted for review prior to the meetings on the big game hunting review page.
Public comment about the proposals and other issues related to big game regulations will be taken at these meetings. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov
Final 2023 Big Game Hunting Regulations will be adopted at the Sept. 16 Commission meeting.
2022 Big Game Public Meeting Schedule
|City
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Baker
|7/12/2022
|4:00-6:30pm
|Baker City ODFW Office
2995 Hughes Lane
Baker City, OR
|John Day
|7/12/2022
|5:30-7:00 pm
|State Forestry Building
415 Patterson Bridge Rd
John Day, OR
|Heppner
|7/13/2022
|6:00 pm
|Heppner ODFW Office
54173 Hwy 74
Heppner, OR
|Bend/Prineville
|7/11/2022
|6:00-7:00 pm
|Redmond High School
675 SW Rimrock Way
Redmond, OR 97756
|Central Point
|7/14/2022
|7:00pm
|Eagle’s Club
2000 Table Rock Rd
Medford, OR
|Klamath Falls
|7/14/2022
|6:00pm
|Shasta Grange Hall
1625-1699 Madison St
Klamath Falls, OR
|Ontario
|7/6/2022
|12:00pm-7:00pm
|ODFW Ontario Field Office
3814 Clark Blvd.
Ontario, OR
|Pendleton
|7/6/2022
|6:00-7:00pm
|John Day Watershed District Office
73471 Mytinger Lane
Pendleton, OR 97801
|Lakeview
|7/19/2022
|8:00am-5:00pm
|Lakeview ODFW Office
18560 Roberta Rd.
Lakeview, OR
|La Grande
|7/12/2022
|6:00-8:00pm
|Riverside Park
3501 N Spruce St
La Grande, OR
|Enterprise
|7/12/2022
|5:30pm
|Enterprise Field Office
65495 Alder Slope Road
Enterprise, OR 97828
|The Dalles
|7/16/2022
|6:00 pm
|The Dalles Screen Shop
3561 Klindt Dr
The Dalles, OR
|Newport
|7/12/2022
|5:30pm
|Jack Sprats Restaurant
1000 SE Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
|Clackamas/Sauvie Island
|7/14/2022
|6:00-7:30pm
|Cabela’s
7555 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR
|Tillamook
|7/13/2022
|5:30-6:30pm
|Tillamook ODFW Office
4907 Third Street
Tillamook, OR
|Hines
|7/12/2022
|4:00-6:00pm
|ODFW Hines District Office
237 Hwy 20 South
Hines, OR
|Springfield
|7/13/2022
|6:30pm
|Sizzler Restaurant
1010 Postal Way
Springfield, OR
|Corvallis
|7/14/2022
|7:00-9:00pm
|Old Armory Building
104 SW 4th Avenue
Albany, OR
|Roseburg/Charleston
|7/11/2022
|Video will be posted on YouTube
Goes live Monday, July 11
