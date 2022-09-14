Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30.

Draining of the reservoir, located near the town of Culver, will result in extremely low pool conditions and water quantity and quality will become unsuitable for gamefish. For this reason, ODFW is lifting limits on gamefish to allow for harvest.

For the latest on regulation updates visit the Recreation Report,

Fishing Report - Central Zone | Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (myodfw.com)