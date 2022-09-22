Forest Service closing another part of Storm King Trail for public safety during mowing work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Mowing operations are planned adjacent to a portion of the Storm King Trail, located west of Bend. An additional segment of the trail will be closed for public and operator safety during operations, the Deschutes National Forest said Thursday.

Beginning Monday, Storm King Trail will be closed at the junction with COD north to the junction with Phil’s Trail. Currently the trail has been closed between the junction with FS Road 4615 north to the junction with Phil's Trail.

Closures are in effect Monday through Friday. Trail access is open on Saturday and Sunday and federal holidays.

As a reminder, a segment of Phil’s Trail is closed between the junction with FS Road 310 east to intersection with FS Road 322. This closure is also in effect Monday through Friday.

On the south side of Cascade Lakes Highway, Tyler’s Traverse and Tyler’s Uphill (also known as Tyler’s Access Road) remain closed between the junction of Tyler’s and Larson to the junction of Tyler’s and Duodenum. Please plan ahead, as there is no route to ride through this area. Additionally, a portion of Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush remains closed. The closures on these trails and road are in place seven days a week. Operations may be occurring on any given day, including weekends.

Royal Flush Trail has reopened. Trail users should exercise caution in places where the trail crosses roads as logging equipment and vehicles are still driving on these roads. The roads used as an “uphill” route are extremely dusty and could be challenging to ride.

Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail mileage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users disregard the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area.

This work is being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information about the closures, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.