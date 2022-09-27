Deschutes, Ochoco forests, Crooked River Grassland to begin recreation surveys

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the next year, the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be conducting “National Visitor Use Monitoring,” a standardized survey process utilized by the Forest Service nationwide to collect traffic and visitation data.

Beginning Oct. 1 and running through Sept. 30, 2023, contracted employees will be conducting surveys in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads throughout both Forests and Grassland.

“National Visitor Use Monitoring” surveys happen every five years helping the Forest Service, tourism groups and recreation partners understand visitors’ satisfaction with their visits and their economic impact to the local region. Survey data provides an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forests and what activities they engage in while here.

Survey sites are located in places that provide enough space for motorists to safely pull off the road or for recreationists to step off the trail. Interviewers will ask a series of questions about the forest user’s experiences while on the National Forest or Grassland. The survey process takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Surveys are voluntary and all information collected is confidential.

Interviewers will be conducting surveys throughout the fall and winter and continue into next summer’s recreation season. Information collected in this national study will be used for local, state and national planning. In order to ensure data represents all forest-users, interviewers need to collect data from local users and those visiting the area. Forest-users can interview multiple times throughout the data collection period.

For questions about the Forest Service’s “National Visitor Use Monitoring” program, visit: fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum. For questions about local surveys on the Deschutes National Forest, please contact Dennis Benson, Deschutes National Forest recreation program manager, dennis.benson@usda.gov or (541) 604-4570. For questions about local surveys on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, please contact Jim Beaupre, Ochoco National Forest recreation program manager, james.beaupre@usda.gov or (541) 416-6542.