Summer recreation season winds down across Deschutes National Forest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer operations and facilities across the Deschutes National Forest have started to close for the 2022 season.

Lava Lands Visitor Center is open for its final week and will close for the season on Sunday, October 9. Additionally, Paulina Peak Road in the Newberry Caldera is slated to close on Wednesday, October 5, for road maintenance prior to winter. Paulina Visitor Center has already closed for the season.

The Forest Service road crew has started to remove boat docks across the forest. Boat docks are removed prior to the winter months to prevent damage. The road crew anticipates completing dock removal by mid-October.

The Deschutes National Forest’s campground concessionaire Vista Recreation has started to close campgrounds. You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (fs.usda.gov/recmain/deschutes/recreation) to check on the operational status of our recreation sites.

The Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System runs through October 15. Day use and overnight permits are still required for select trailheads and wilderness areas during this time. To reserve an overnight permit visit recreation.gov/permits/4675311 and to reserve a day use permit visit recreation.gov/ticket/facility/300009.

During the autumn recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

For questions, please call the Deschutes National Forest at (541)383-5300.