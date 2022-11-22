Mt. Bachelor pushes back season opening to next week, still plans ‘Thanks-jibbing’ holiday weekend activities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday it will be offering some limited "Thanks-jibbing" activities this weekend, not a full season opening on Friday as hoped, but said "a favorable snow forecast for early next week" will help them shoot for opening next Wednesday.

“We are aiming to be open for the season next Wednesday, November 30th," said Johnny Sereni, director of marketing and communications at Mt. Bachelor. “Meanwhile, the snow we have is allowing us to offer some pre-opening Thanks-jibbing fun this Friday the 25th and through the Thanksgiving weekend."

"The team is preparing our carpet lift, Chipmunk, a West Village for what we’re calling 'Thanks-jibbing weekend.' If we receive the forecasted snow expected next week, we will look to open Little Pine lift and Pine Marten lift or Red Chair next Wednesday the 30th and hoping for Skyliner and Sunrise lifts by next weekend,” Sereni added in a news release, which continues in full below:

For Thanks-jibbing weekend, the West Village base area will be open for retail shopping, equipment rental, food, and beverage, as well as the Chipmunk lift and the hike park for skiers and riders. Guests will be treated to giveaways, food special, and music.

Mt. Bachelor will be closed Monday and Tuesday to prepare for opening.

The snowfall outlook for this season is good news for skiers and riders, the resort said, as weather forecasters predict an unprecedented third consecutive year of La Niña. In the short term, the forecast calls for over 10 inches of snow next week.

Conditions permitting, Chipmunk lift will be in operation from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday to Sunday, providing access to beginner terrain for skiers and riders. There will be no cost to use the lift; however a lift ticket must be procured from the ticket office if you don’t already have a valid pass. General parking in the West Village lot is free, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

No Nordic skiing will be available until Bachelor gets more snowfall. However, the Nordic retail shop will be open over the weekend

Mt. Bachelor also noted that it landed in the top five of Ski Magazine’s Top 10 Resorts with the Deepest Snow Last Year, with 451 inches.

Winter passes and Ski & Ride lessons are on sale now.

For daily updates on snowfall totals and projected operations and to purchase passes, visit www.mtbachelor.com.

###

About Mt. Bachelor:

Mt. Bachelor offers 4,323 acres of lift-accessible terrain with 360-degree descents from the 9,065’ volcanic peak. Mt. Bachelor also features five terrain parks, 56 km of groomed Nordic trails, snowshoeing, sled dog rides and summer attractions, including downhill mountain biking, zip lining, whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours in Bend. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated adventure lifestyle company. For weather conditions, news, and events, visit www.mtbachelor.com.