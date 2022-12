They had to wait a few days for Mother Nature to fully cooperate, but the wind-driven snow coming down sideways at times did nothing to deter thousands of winter fun-lovers who headed up and lined up at Mt. Bachelor for Wednesday's opening-day runs in all that fresh powder.

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.