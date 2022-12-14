Thanks to snow and volunteers, groomed cross-country skiing is back at Skyline Sports Complex

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to recent snowfall and help from volunteers, the Bend Park and Recreation District has a groomed cross-country ski area at Skyline Sports Complex in Bend.

The ski grooming at Skyline Sports Complex is done by community volunteers in partnership with Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and BPRD.

Currently, there is a one-kilometer loop groomed for skiing, no track set. The groomed area is flat and users are asked to do their part to maintain the groomed surfaces by not walking or bringing dogs through the area.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to help keep this in-town skiing opportunity for as long as possible,” said Matt Mercer, BPRD recreation services director. “If able to be maintained, the opportunity could last for several weeks, regardless of additional snowfall.”

Grooming status updates are available on BPRD’s Winter in Parks webpage.

Guidelines for groomed cross-country ski trail use:

Keep dogs and foot/snowshoe/bike traffic off groomed ski trails.

Use at your own risk.

Ski under control and be respectful of others.

Step off trail when taking a break and announce when passing as courtesy.

Lights will be on until 9:00 pm. The park closes at 10:00 p.m.

Trails are open to all skiers unless there is a scheduled event.

Park users are asked for patience during big storms and adverse weather. Grooming is contingent on snow conditions and volunteer resources.

BPRD’s Winter in Parks webpage also includes information about snow removal prioritization, non-groomed ski and snowshoe opportunities, and suggested hiking, biking and walking paths. Learn more at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/winter/.