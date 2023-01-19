Smith Rock State Park gets wider pedestrian footbridge this summer; work to interrupt some access

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Smith Rock State Park is slated to get a new, wider pedestrian bridge this summer, which means there will be no bridge access for up to four weeks during construction in mid to late summer, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday.

The exact dates depend on nesting season and streamflow, officials said.

The bridge spans the Crooked River and connects the entrance of the park with many, but not all of its hiking trails and climbing destinations.

There will be no temporary bridge, the agency said, discouraging wading across the river due to sensitive habitat and safety concerns.

“We know that this closure will have an impact on our park users, but our current footbridge must be replaced,” said Park Manager Matt Davey.

“Fortunately, we have many areas of the park for visitors to explore that don’t use this bridge, including Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point loop. Stop in to the Welcome Center, visit our website or go to SmithRock.com to learn about these other great areas. Thank you for your understanding and patience while this critical project takes place.”

The old bridge was built nearly 50 years ago and reconstructed about 30 years ago. The new bridge will measure 8 feet wide, about 2 feet wider than the current bridge, and better accommodate visitors and first responders during the park’s frequent rescue operations.

The exact dates of the bridge closure will not be set until closer to construction because they depend on two environmental factors:

Construction activity and noise near active nests is not permissible during raptor nesting season, which runs through Aug. 1. The work can begin before Aug. 1 if nests have fledged or failed.

The in-water work period for the Crooked River is July 1 through August 15. This might be extended past Aug. 15, in coordination with other agencies, if needed and allowed.

Crews will begin the initial work in July and continue through September if needed, but the biggest impact to visitors is the 4-week bridge closure. The goal is to complete as much of the bridge construction as possible between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will update information on the footbridge closure dates and times on the Smith Rock webpage and through smithrock.com/ as information becomes available. If you have any questions or concerns, call the park at 541-548-7501 or email the park manager at Matthew.DAVEY@oprd.oregon.gov.