BLM to host virtual public meeting about John Day River recreation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is holding a virtual public meeting next week to provide updates and answer questions about recreation on the John Day River.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. PDT.

During the meeting, the BLM will present trends and accomplishments from the 2022 boating season and highlight upcoming projects and improvements that are planned for the river corridor in 2023 and beyond. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide feedback during the last 30 minutes of the meeting.

The meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom. To participate in the meeting, please register beforehand: http://bit.ly/3YagXJK. After registering, you will receive the Zoom meeting link and other event details via email.

The John Day River is one of the longest free-flowing rivers in the continental United States and the longest undammed tributary of the Columbia River. The BLM Prineville District manages 147 Wild and Scenic miles of the John Day River located in Central Oregon.

The John Day provides a variety of recreation opportunities throughout the year, from white-water rafting in late spring through mid-summer, to fishing in the fall. Other recreation opportunities include hunting, sightseeing, horseback riding, hiking, and camping. An online permit is required to boat between Service Creek and Tumwater Falls, permits are available on Recreation.gov.

For more information about the virtual public meeting or event registration, please contact the Prineville District at (541) 416-6700. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.