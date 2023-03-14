Three C. Oregon nonprofits focused on healthy forests and trails hire shared outreach coordinator

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Three Central Oregon nonprofits have come together to hire an outreach coordinator to create more awareness and educate people about healthy forests. The Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, Deschutes Trails Coalition and Discover Your Forest are eager to connect more with each other and their community!

Long-time resident of Central Oregon, Anne-Marie Daggett, is the new Outreach Coordinator which will be a shared position focused on increasing the cohesion and consistency of messaging to the Central Oregon community regarding active forest management and forest activities.

Anne-Marie graduated from University of Arizona with a BA and since then, she has owned her own marketing company for approximately 18 years and has been in the tourism/marketing industry for well over 30 years working for international companies such as Hyatt Resorts, Hilton Hotels, Planet Hollywood, various ski resorts as well as being the Executive Director of a non-profit that took at-risk youth off the streets doing graffiti and paid them to create public art.

She created curriculum for a high school touring company that delved into the roots of music and traveled high school bands, choirs and orchestras around the world. Anne-Marie was involved with the DCFP in 2013/14 assisting with messaging which is still in place today. She has branded and executed strategic marketing plans for various local, regional and national companies.

“I am honored to be serving these organizations to ensure their missions and messages are communicated to our community.” says Anne-Marie.” I am passionate about forest health and am really enjoying meeting all the people involved in making that happen. I continue to learn and communicate with all constituents daily.”

“We are excited to have Anne-Marie on board and appreciate her experience, energy and passion for all of our causes,” says . . . . “we believe this is the best step for our organizations to connect with our community better to help them understand what we are doing for our forests and our community.”

About the organizations:

Discover Your Forest

Discover Your Forest is dedicated to promoting the discovery of the Deschutes and Ochoco NationalForests and Crooked River National Grassland by enriching the experience of visitors, building community support and creating the next generation of environmental stewards.

Deschutes Trails Coalition

The Deschutes Trails Coalition is a coalition of over 30 organizations and agencies representing public lands, outdoor recreation, conservation, tourism, businesses, and trail user groups whose mission is to work collaboratively to foster an exceptional regional trail system that is sustainably managed and balances the needs of people and nature in Central Oregon. DTC partners comprise a diversity of local and regional recreation stakeholders that come together to provide community leadership and support to organizations and land management agencies to address escalating challenges to our trail system.

Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project

The DCFP is a volunteer stakeholder group representing diverse views and values which seeks to restore federal forest lands across the 257,000 acre DCFP landscape through meaningful stakeholder collaboration and the use of best available science.

The DCFP strives to restore natural processes and functions; incorporate best science to ensure biodiversity is restored and ecosystem resilience and resistance to natural disturbances is sustainable; reduce wildfire risk to communities and adjacent landowners; maintain and enhance the quality and quantity of flows within municipal supply watersheds; restore and maintain habitat for species of concern, including listed, tribal, and economically important; provide a meaningful and predictable flow of restoration by-products for utilization by local forest products businesses; maintain and enhance recreational opportunities compatible with restoration and provide input and recommendations to the U.S. Forest Service on restoration projects throughout the DCFP landscape.