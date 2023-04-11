DCSO to offer free boat inspections Saturday in Bend, Redmond and La Pine
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will once again be providing an opportunity for boaters to have their boats inspected free of charge on Saturday at three different locations in Deschutes County.
The inspections will be offered from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the following locations:
Big Country RV, Redmond, 2795 S. Highway 97
Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bend, 63492 Hunnel Road
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station La Pine, 51340 Highway 97
For more information regarding boat safety inspections, please contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501