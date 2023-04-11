Deschutes National Forest pushes back opening day for several campgrounds due to lingering snow

(Update: Adding video, comments from public affairs specialist; Ochoco National Forest campgrounds)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The heavy snow this winter is delaying the opening of several campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest. The campgrounds were supposed to open Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations at the campgrounds start Memorial day weekend.

"The first round of campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest was slated to open this Friday," Jaimie Olle, public affairs specialist said Tuesday. "Those are typically are lower-elevation campgrounds that receive less snow."

Increased snow this spring has put a damper on the plans to open several campgrounds to the public this week. The snow delayed access at campgrounds like Sunset Cove, still covered in ankle-deep snow, while Sheep Bridge also in a blanket of white.

"Our campground concessionaire has not yet been able to enter those campgrounds and conduct their pre-season operations," Olle said.

Those operations include inspect all the trees, identifying which ones are hazardous and removing them, as well as pre-season safety inspections -- making repairs, removing pine needles and clearing debris on sites. The checklist can take up to a week to complete before a campground opening.

On the list of other campgrounds with delayed openings so far are: Quinn River, Rock Creek, East Davis, Princess Creek, Pringle Falls, South Twin, West-South Twin and Wyeth.

"We want to make sure these sites are ready and safe for visitors, so we do not have an estimate for when those campgrounds that were slated to open this Friday will open," Olle added.

She said it's not unusual to have delays in the openings, and there could be more in the Deschutes National Forest as we get closer to May.

Asked about campgrounds status on the Ochoco National Forest, Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern told NewsChannel 21 that "Forest Camp, Ochoco Divide, and Wildcat will likely be on time. Walton Lake Campground may be late opening due to snow loading, but still undetermined at this time. Many Forest Service-managed sites are currently inaccessible but should be accessible in May, which is when they are scheduled to open."