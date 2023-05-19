Late, heavy snow means 20 Deschutes National Forest campgrounds won’t open in time for Memorial Day weekend

But crews opened road to Tumalo Falls Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — This winter’s deep snowpack will delay the opening of 20 Deschutes National Forest campgrounds in time for Memorial Day weekend, officials said Friday.

Many locations are still under significant snow that is not anticipated to melt out in time for reservations to begin next Friday, May 26.

The following campgrounds, which were slated to open prior to or on Memorial Day weekend, will be delayed in opening:

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District

Cow Meadow Campground

Cultus Corral Horse Camp

Cultus Lake Campground

Elk Lake Campground

Lava Lake Campground

Little Cultus Lake Campground

Little Fawn Campground

Little Lava Lake Campground

Mallard Marsh Campground

Point Campground

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp

Soda Creek Campground

South Campground

Crescent Ranger District

Contorta Flat Campground

Contorta Point Group Camp

Princess Creek Campground

Spring Campground

Trapper Creek Campground

Whitefish Horse Camp

Windy Group Camp

Visitors with reservations at the above locations through June 1 can expect to see a refund and cancellation email as soon as Friday.

Vista Recreation, the campground concessionaire, and the Forest Service are monitoring the snow levels at these locations and will begin hazard tree removal and preseason maintenance as soon as snow recedes in order to open campgrounds as soon as they are able to safely do so.

While the above campgrounds will be delayed in opening, the Deschutes National Forest has several campgrounds that have opened or will be opening prior to Memorial Day. To check which campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest are currently open, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/deschutes/recreation.

Meanwhile, the forest said its recreation staff opened the road to Tumalo Falls Friday morning. "While snow has melted out around the falls, hikers will likely encounter snow on the trails as they travel higher in elevation," the announcement said.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

For more information about the closures, contact the Deschutes National Forest at 541-383-5300.