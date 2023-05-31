Gull Point Campground closed for this year, Paulina Lake Campground opening delayed due to hazard trees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Forest Service wats to remind people that Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety.

Currently, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District has identified over 700 dead and dying trees within the Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp.

The trees were identified as hazardous due to the potential for the trees or their limbs to seriously injure the public. Recent drought conditions have contributed to the significant number of trees identified.

The campground and boat launch are slated to reopen in 2024, once the hazard trees are removed. Visitors who had made 2023 camping reservations at Gull Point Campground should have received full refunds from Recreation.gov.

“We are conducting hazard tree removal in Gull Point Campground to protect visitor safety. We recognize that Gull Point Campground is a highly valued recreation site and we’re working to ensure fishing access and camping opportunities are available in the Wickiup Reservoir area,” says Kevin Larkin, Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger.

Boating access to Wickiup Reservoir is available at North Wickiup Boat Ramp, Sheep Bridge Boat Launch and West South Twin Boat Launch. Camping options in the area include North Twin Lake Campground, Sheep Bridge Campground, South Twin Lake Campground and West South Twin Campground.

Additionally, hazard tree inspectors identified more than 300 hazard trees within Paulina Lake Campground. Crews removed a majority of the trees last fall; however, some hazard tree removal work remains.

Staff will resume hazard tree removal work in the coming days. Due to the hazard tree removal work, the opening date for Paulina Lake Campground is tentatively slated for June 30. The boat ramp and dock located within Paulina Lake Campground will remain closed during the hazard tree removal work for public safety.

The Forest Service conducts in-depth hazard tree inspections of developed recreation facilities on a regular interval.

The following locations may close two to three weeks early this fall to provide time to conduct inspections and remove identified hazard trees: Cultus Lake Campground, East Lake Campground and Little Crater Campground. Closing these facilities a few weeks early this fall will minimize impacts to opening dates in spring 2024.

The Deschutes National Forest would like to thank the public for their patience as we remove these hazardous trees to provide for visitor safety to these treasured locations. For more information or questions, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541)383-5300.